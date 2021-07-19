Becky Lynch comments on Charlotte’s Raw promo

Becky Lynch took to Twitter tonight during WWE RAW and responded to a jab by RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

RAW featured an in-ring Championship Coronation segment where Flair celebrated her Money In the Bank title win over Rhea Ripley. The segment ended up with Flair being booked to defend against Ripley in a rematch on tonight’s show, but at one point fans inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas chanted for Lynch.

Flair responded to those chants by saying Lynch is at home breast feeding while she is here in WWE dominating the entire women’s division. Lynch responded and said she’s still the most over in that division.

“Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division,” Lynch wrote.

As noted on Sunday, fans chanted for Lynch several times during the Flair vs. Ripley match at Money In the Bank. Flair responded to one “we want Becky!” chant by giving a middle finger salute to the Texas crowd. WWE production tried to black out the screen to block Flair’s middle finger to the crowd, but it was still visible on the live Peacock/WWE Network feed. The attempted edit led to many fans knocking the company on Twitter.

You can see Lynch's tweet below, along with a clip from the Flair segment on RAW:

