WWE producing documentary on post-9/11 Smackdown

WWE is producing a documentary to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the post-9/11 Smackdown, which was the first entertainment show in the United States to air following the terrorist attacks of September 11.

The news was revealed by Sean Waltman who said on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast that he filmed interviews for the documentary while he was at the WWE Headquarters doing The Bump during nWo Week.

“I have vivid memories of all of that. We were the first ones to do anything after what happened…the first entertainment,” Waltman said.

It was on September 13 in Houston, Texas, when WWE decided to go ahead and bring some smiles back on people’s faces. Vince McMahon opened the show by giving a speech and then all WWE Superstars, referees, and everyone in the back stood on the entrance ramp for an emotional rendition of the American national anthem by WWE’s own Lilian Garcia.

It was not an ordinary Smackdown, but one that is always remembered for what it was.

WWE will be in New York at Madison Square Garden for the Smackdown on the eve of 9/11 this year and will be in Washington DC for a non-televised live event on September 11.