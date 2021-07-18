WWE Money in the Bank pre-show video, footage of Kofi Kingston with fans

– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The panel features Kayla Braxton with WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, plus Peter Rosenberg, and various guests. The Kickoff will also feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defending against The Usos.

– WWE posted this video of Kofi Kingston walking with fans in Forth Worth ahead of tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Kingston will challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley later tonight.