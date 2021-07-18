WWE Money In The Bank Final Card
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c)