Winner of the Men’s MITB Ladder Match

Big E won the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Big E now has a contract that he can cash in on any champion in the next year.

The Men’s MITB Ladder Match also featured Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and King Shinsuke Nakamura. The match ended after Big E delivered a Big Ending to Rollins from the top of the ladder. At one point McIntyre was attacked by Veer and Shanky, who took him to ringside where Jinder Mahal was waiting with a steel chair. Jinder destroyed McIntyre with chair shots and ordered Veer and Shanky to drag McIntyre to the back.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s match from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:

Is KING @ShinsukeN about to add Mr. #MITB to his list of credentials?! pic.twitter.com/qTlIxsIMP5 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021

It truly is a MUST-WIN situation for @DMcIntyreWWE if he ever wants to see the #WWEChampionship again. #MITB pic.twitter.com/uaOXczaC3h — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021

The Men's #MITB Ladder Match is LIVE RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else … and it's been a WILD one so far. 🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH

🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/1qNJFGlzpM — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021