The Usos become the new SmackDown tag team champions

Jul 18, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The Usos are your new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso become the new champions by defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The match ended when Jimmy pinned Rey with a roll-up, as Jey reinforced the pin from the apron, right after taking Dominik out at ringside.

This is the 5th blue brand reign for Jimmy and Jey. Rey and Dominik won the straps back on May 16 at WrestleMania Backlash, by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They held the titles for 60 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. James says:
    July 18, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    More gold for the tribe.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal