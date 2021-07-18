Rhea Ripley says she’d be happy to face Alexa Bliss

Jul 18, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

The South African spoke to WWE’s Rhea Ripley

“That out of the people that have here at the moment like I actually, even though she’s creepy, and you never really know what you’re gonna get from her, I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with Alexa Bliss. I know. I might regret what I’m saying right now. But she’s just so different. And I like different. And I like a challenge. And she definitely is a challenge. So Alexa Bliss will be someone that I’m curious of, and I just I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with.”

source: thesouthafrican.com

