New Raw women’s champion crowned at MITB

Jul 18, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Charlotte Flair is your new RAW Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Flair defeat Rhea Ripley to become the new champion. The match ended after Flair trapped Ripley’s leg between the ring post and the steel steps. Flair kicked the steps into Ripley’s leg a few times, then brought her back into the ring for the Figure Four and the Figure Eight. Ripley eventually tapped out for the finish.

This is Flair’s 5th reign with the red brand title. Ripley won the strap back on April 11 during Night Two of WrestleMania 37, by defeating Asuka. She held the title for 98 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:

2 Responses

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    July 18, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    Anyone who didn’t see this coming? Don’t worry, I’ll wait.

  2. What? says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:35 pm

    I’m with you, but not entirely for the reason you may think. Sure, it had to happen eventually, WWE booking and Charlotte’s the golden child and all that. But taking the slightly longer view, putting the title on Flair makes more sense for when Becky Lynch comes back since Lynch doesn’t have any real history with Ripley.

