WWE Money in the Bank Report – 7/18/2021

– The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans in the background, hanging around and finding their seats. The panel runs down the Money In the Bank card for tonight.

We get a video package on the Money In the Bank briefcases. Sonya Deville joins the panel when we come back. They talk about tonight’s Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Liv Morgan joins the panel from backstage and starts getting emotional, calling this the biggest night of her career. She continues crying when talking about the “you still got it!” chants from SmackDown. Liv talks more about tonight’s match and says she has no choice but to win. We get a break and a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel talks Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley now. The Hall of Famers predict Flair to win the title while Rosenberg believes Ripley will retain. The panel talks tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match next.

The entire panel predicts AJ Styles and Omos will retain their titles tonight. We go to a plug for Friday’s SmackDown, which will air live from two locations – Cleveland and the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami. Kayla sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match. The whole panel predicts Bobby Lashley to retain. The Miz and John Morrison end up interrupting the panel. They’ve got the Drip Stick and fans are getting loud in the background. Miz hypes Morrison up and says he’s here to win the Money In the Bank briefcase. Kayla sends us to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. Out first are The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as fans pop. We cut to a video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio standing with a Mesoamerican pyramid in the background. They’re wearing matching black suits. They turn and look at the camera, then nod to each other, then step into a blue portal. Rey and Dominik then head to the ring as fans cheer them on, now wearing their gear.

Dominik starts off with Jimmy. Jimmy takes it to the corner but Dominik fights out. Dominik with a dropkick, and another. Dominik with some arm drag takedowns, including one from the corner. Dominik keeps control and in comes Rey off the tag. The Mysterios with a double team takedown. Dominik powerbombs his dad on top of Jimmy for a 2 count. Jimmy turns it around and in comes Jey fighting. Rey dropkicks him.

Jey turns it around and Rey takes a nasty fall to the floor. Jey brings it back in and Jimmy tags in for a headbutt while Jey holds Rey down. Rey kicks out at 2. Jimmy works Rey over on the middle rope but the referee backs him off. Jey with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded now as fans rally for him. Jimmy with another headbutt.

Rey counters and tags in Dominik. Dominik with a springboard clothesline that is a bit sloppy. Jimmy kicks out at 2. Dominik with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Dominik with some more springboarding for a moonsault but Jimmy still kicks out. Jey tags in but Dominik dropkicks him off the apron. Jimmy also gets knocked off the apron by Dominik. Dominik goes to the top and flies to the floor but The Usos both catch him, then launch him into the barrier. The Usos stand tall over Dominik at ringside as fans boo.

Jey with the running Rikishi splash in the corner. Fans do dueling chants. Jey slams Dominik in the middle of the ring. Jimmy tags in for a quick double team. Jimmy ends up mounting Dominik in the corner but Dominik sends him to the apron and he falls to the floor. Rey and Jey tag in at the same time. Rey with clotheslines. Jey kicks Rey in the gut, then rocks him in the mouth. Rey with a head scissors takedown for a pop. Rey flies in at Jey for a close 2 count.

Rey ends up taking Jey down but Jimmy tags in and superkicks him in the face. Rey gets hit with a big pop-up Samoan Drop from Jimmy but he kicks out at 2. Jey tags back in and Dominik brings Jimmy out but that distracts Jey. Rey with a close 2 count on Jey. Rey goes for 619 to Jey but Jimmy sacrifices himself and gets hit with it. Rey springboards back in but Jey superkicks him on the way down. Jey goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash but Rey kicks out just in time. Jey can’t believe it. Jimmy runs in to argue with the referee.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy tags in and goes to the top. Jey goes to the opposite corner. Dominik attacks Jimmy but Jey makes the save and takes Dominik out on the floor. Jimmy ends up rolling Rey for the pin and Jey reinforces the pin from the apron, keeping Rey from kicking out to get the pin and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos take the titles and head to the ramp as fans boo. We go to replays. Cole says The Usos have just stolen the titles. Jimmy and Jey celebrate on the stage.

– We go back to the panel for a quick discussion on tonight’s WWE Universal Title match. We see ladders being placed around the arena as the briefcase is raised above the ring. Kayla wraps the Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as WWE officially returns to the road for pay-per-view. The pyro goes off as Michael Cole welcomes us. He says the arena is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s opening match.

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka

We go right to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out first comes Alexa Bliss, who stops and points up at the briefcase hanging above the ring. We see ladders all around the ringside area. Bliss removes her dress for a pop. Cole shows us how Bliss won the briefcase in 2018, but cashed it in that night during Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, to win the RAW Women’s Title from Jax. Bliss stands still on the second rope now, staring straight ahead. Out next comes Liv Morgan, who skips to the ring and points up at the briefcase. Nikki Cross or Nikki A.S.H. is out next. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya is out next, followed by her partner Tamina Snuka. They both carry their straps to the ring. Bliss is still standing on the second rope, near one of the corners, staring straight ahead. Zelina Vega is out next, followed by Naomi. Cole shows us how Naomi won the SmackDown Women’s Title from Bliss at Elimination Chamber 2017. Asuka is out last. We see how Asuka won the briefcase in 2020, on top of WWE HQ. Asuka has Kinesio tape on her shoulder.

Everyone goes for ladders or each other as the bell rings. Bliss is still standing watching. Bliss skips around the ring now for a pop. She stands under the briefcase and reaches up, to use her powers it appears, but Asuka slams her. Liv dropkicks Vega. Natalya takes out Liv. Cross with a tornado DDT to Natalya. Naomi with a Rear View to Cross. Tamina superkicks Naomi for boos. Tamina looks up at the briefcase. Bliss jumps on her back for a pop. Tamina slams her to the mat. Tamina levels Bliss with an elbow.

Tamina grabs a ladder and places it on the bottom rope in the corner, above Bliss. Tamina then slingshots Bliss under the ladder, hitting it face-first. Tamina gets booed some more as she stands a taller ladder under the briefcase. Liv runs up it and almost gets the case but Tamina tips the ladder with Liv and Zelina over. Tamina dominate Liv and Zelina, splashing them at once in the corner. Tamina stands a ladder up again but Asuka stops her. They shove each other. Asuka ducks a swing and unloads with strikes. Asuka with a Hip Attack to send Natalya off the apron. Asuka dropkicks Tamina and stops her from using the ladder. Fans pop for Asuka.

Asuka pins Tamina with ladder legs and keeps her down with them. Asuka climbs up but Tamina presses the ladder while under it on her back. Liv jumps on the leg and pushes it back down with Tamina under it. Liv with double knees to Asuka. Liv climbs up for a pop. Natalya tips the ladder over with Liv on it. Natalya may have just injured Liv’s leg now as Liv hops around. They have a tug-of-war for the ladder. Nikki gets hit with the ladder as she tries to attack both of them. Naomi and Tamina trade shots while Natalya and Liv hold the ladder for them. Tamina with a Samoan Drop to Naomi. Vega and Asuka pull Tamina to the floor. Vega with a hurricanrana on the floor. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Tamina into the barrier.

Natalya traps Liv in the corner with a ladder. Bliss takes Natalya out. Bliss creepily walks up the leaning ladder to Liv in the corner. Natalya slams her. Bliss laughs in Natalya’s face. Bliss slams Natalya face-first into the steel. Liv attacks but Bliss slams her and flips onto her. Bliss looks up at the briefcase as fans cheer. Bliss stands a ladder up now. Bliss climbs up but Vega climbs first. They meet at the top and Vega is terrified as Bliss just stares at her. Bliss is controlling Vega now with her powers. Bliss uses her powers to make Vega climb down the ladder. Bliss climbs back up but Natalya runs up behind her. Natalya powerbombs Bliss into the steel, then the mat.

Vega snaps out of it and goes for Natalya. Vega with double knees to Cross. Vega counters Asuka and slams her face-first. Vega stands on the bottom rope ladder and tries to superplex Liv from the top but Liv sends her into the ladder. Naomi takes out Liv and Vega for a big pop, using a powerbomb to Liv onto Vega on the bottom rope ladder. The champs double team Naomi now but she dropkicks them both. They try again but she hits a double Stunner using the rope. Cross fights in but Naomi slams her on a ladder. Naomi with a leg drop split to Cross. Naomi climbs up for a pop. Natalya pulls her off and sends her to the floor. Vega stops Natalya from climbing, jumping on her back, but Natalya pulls them both up the ladder.

Liv stops them from both getting the case after they have fingers on it. All three fall to the mat and the ladder tips over. Fans cheer them on. A big brawl breaks out in the ring now. Cross climbs a taller ladder on the floor. She poses and then flies into the ring, taking out the other 7 competitors with a big crossbody. Cross stands the ladder up under the briefcase now. She starts climbing but Bliss pulls her down. Cross hits her from behind. They face off and Bliss rocks her in the face. Bliss catches Cross with Sister Abigail but her own version of the move.

Bliss climbs up for the briefcase now. Natalya runs in and pulls her down to boos. Tamina and Natalya toss Bliss to the floor for more boos. Natalya follows and tosses Bliss into the barrier. Tamina and Natalya grab a ladder and use it to ram Bliss back into the barrier. They continue using the ladder on Bliss while she’s down. They stack a bunch of ladders on Bliss now. The others join in as Bliss is buried under a ton of steel. The crowd boos everyone as they bury Bliss under ladders at ringside.

Liv takes Nikki down at ringside and then climbs a ladder for the case as the others celebrate burying Bliss. Tamina stops her but Liv sends her into the corner with a hurricanrana. Natalya comes in and drops Liv. Natalya and Tamina have two ladders standing next to each other. Natalya climbs but Liv pulls her down. They tangle and Liv kicks Natalya face-first and slams her into the steel. Asuka and Vega bring a third ladder in now. Liv and Asuka take Vega down. Liv dodges a Hip Attack, then slams Asuka face-first. Liv climbs the middle ladder as fans cheer her on. Naomi climbs the other side of the ladder. Tamina and Natalya climb the other two ladders. Vega climbs up with Natalya. Asuka climbs up with Tamina.

All 6 are going for the case at the top of the ladders now. Cross runs in and climbs up with Liv on her side of the middle ladder. Cross unhooks the briefcase and stands tall with it while the other 6 Superstars brawl at the top of the ladders. They’re all shocked as Cross is announced the winner.

Winner: Nikki A.S.H.

– After the match, Cross comes down with the briefcase and celebrates as the other Superstars still look shocked at the top of the three ladders in the ring. Bliss is still buried at ringside. Cross runs to the stage and climbs another ladder to sit there with the briefcase. We go to replays. The other 6 Superstars all look disappointed now. Bliss has not been seen since they buried her.

– Cole shows us how The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios on the Kickoff. The Usos are celebrating with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns backstage now. Reigns gives them some props but also takes credit for bringing them back and putting them where they are. Reigns says the family is always watching and they are The Bloodline, on the same page and together now. Reigns says he’s given them what they want, so now it’s time for them to give him what he wants. Jey gets hyped up and says he’s all for Reigns, Reigns is his Tribal Chief. Jimmy agrees but he hesitates and doesn’t sound as sure as Jey.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar. Out next come RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

The bell rings and AJ looks to start off with Erik but he immeditely tags Omos in. Erik tags Ivar in. Omos fights off the double team and yells out about this being his house. AJ tags in and goes to work on Ivar for a 2 count. Ivar turns it around and hits AJ with thrusts in the corner.

Fans chant AJ’s name. Erik tags in and unloads on AJ. Ivar comes in and Erik slams him on top of AJ. AJ kicks out at 1 after Ivar stalls some to show off. Erik tags back in for more double teaming on AJ. AJ goes down after a huge double team knee but still kicks out at 2. AJ ends up countering and sending Erik to the floor. AJ then kicks Ivar off the apron to the floor instead of tagging as fans chant his name again. AJ tags in Omos nw. AJ runs and Omos launches him over the top rope to the floor for a big assisted hurricanrana on Erik at ringside.

AJ works on Erik in the ring now. Erik with a big back-drop. Ivar comes back in and hits his cartwheel and clothesline with more signature offense. AJ with a jawbreaker to get an opening. Omos tags in but Ivar flips out of the way. Ivar staggers Omos and leaps off the corner but Omos catches him by the throat. Omos scoops Ivar for a big slam. AJ works on Ivar now. Fans continue to cheer for AJ. Ivar fights him off with chops. AJ fights back with chops. Ivar flips over AJ and tags in Erik.

AJ and Erik unload on each other. Erik with big knees as AJ charges. Ivar comes back in and Erik lifts him, slamming him into AJ in the corner. Omos has been knocked off the apron. The Vikings with another big double team but AJ kicks out at 2 as Erik covers. Erik is a bit frustrated now. AJ blocks another double team attempt. He rocks Ivar with a pele kick as Ivar climbs to the top. AJ sends Erik to the floor.

Omos tags in and grabs Ivar, who is still dazed on the top from the pele kick. Omos presses Ivar off the top and launches him to the mat. Omos puts one boot on Ivar and covers but Ivar kicks out just in time. Ivar with a big splash to AJ in the corner. Ivar ducks Omos and tags in Erik. Omos gets double teamed now. More back and forth between the two teams. Erik and Ivar hit The Viking Experience but Omos shoves Erik into Ivar to break the pin up. More back and forth between the two teams. Omos lifts Erik and slams him with a big two-hand chokeslam for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, AJ and Omos celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ and Omos stand tall with the titles as The Vikings recover.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Drew McIntyre. He gets hyped up and goes on about why he has to win the Money In the Bank briefcase tonight so he can get the WWE Title back.

– We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kofi Kingston as fans begin chanting his name. Kofi hits the ring as a “New Day rocks!” chant breaks out. Out next comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP a few steps behind him. Lashley poses on the stage and heads to the ring, all business and ready to fight.

Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome before the bell. The bell rings and MVP is holding Kofi’s foot. Lashley charges but Kofi still leaps. Kofi avoids a pin and we get a double stomp but Lashley kicks out. Lashley overpowers Kofi and slams him off a counter. Lashley works Kofi over, blocks a kick and levels him with a big clothesline.

Lashley walks around to a mixed reaction. Lashley with big shoulder thrusts in the corner. Lashley charges with two running thrusts. Fans boo as MVP barks encouragement at the champ. Lashley charges but gets rocked. Kofi flies at him but Lashley catches him in mid-air and slams him hard with the chokeslam for boos. Lashley lifts Kofi and just tosses him over the top rope to the floor. Lashley tells the crowd to hush as they boo him. He goes to ringside, lifts Kofi and runs him into the ring post.

Lashley break the count and goes back outside to ram Kofi into the ring post once again. MVP barks as fans boo. Lashley taunts the crowd and the boos get louder. Lashley rolls Kofi back in and man-handles him into the corner. Fans chant Kofi’s name as they try to rally for him. Lashley with elbows in the corner. Lashley with a big running forearm into the corner to drop Kofi with ease.

Lashley powers Kofi up with ease once again, planting him face-first. Lashley applies the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring now. Kofi almost breaks it but Lashley breaks it for him and launches him over his head across the ring. Fans chant for Kofi as Lashley continues to dominate him. Lashley drives Kofi down on his face once again. The announcers call on the referee to stop the match as Lashley mounts Kofi and pounds on him in the middle of the ring. MVP yells about Kofi disrespecting Lashley. Lashley scoops Kofi and drops him with the Dominator in the middle of the ring.

Lashley stands over Kofi and pounds on his chest as fans boo him. Lashley with another big Dominator in the middle of the ring. The referee appears to call for Lashley to cover. The ref checks on Kofi as Lashley taunts the crowd some more. Lashley delivers a third Dominator, then hushes the crowd once again as the boos get louder.

Lashley man-handles Kofi with the Hurt Lock once again and Kofi isn’t even standing. The referee calls the match after Kofi failed to get any offense in.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, the crowd is shocked as Lashley’s music hits and he stands tall over Kofi. MVP brings the WWE Title belt in the ring ans fastens it around Lashley’s waist. We go to replays. Lashley hits the corner to pose while Kofi is still laid out face-first on the mat with the referee checking on him. Lashley makes his exit as MVP follows.

– Back from a quick break and we get a promo for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. We see how she won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Out next comes Charlotte Flair. She stops and poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. We see stills from some of Flair’s big title win over the years. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. Ripley smirks at Flair. They lock up and go at it, then break. The crowd gives Flair some heat and she responds by giving them the middle finger, which WWE tries to black out. Ripley headbutts Flair after a lock up. Flair rocks her. Ripley slaps back. Ripley taunts Flair after rocking her. Ripley dropkicks Flair now.

Fans chant “we want Becky!” now. Flair and Ripley trade shots on the apron. Ripley gets the upperhand and runs the ropes to dropkick Flair from the apron to the floor. Ripley follows but Flair sends her landing hard on the ground. Flair dropkicks Ripley against the barrier while she’s down. Flair brings it back in for a quick 1 count. Flair with a t-bone suplex into the corner. Flair shows off a bit and then stomps away while Ripley is down in the corner. Flair covers for another 1 count.

Flair grounds Ripley with a headlock now. Flair with more offense and showing off. She taunts Ripley, telling her to get up. Ripley fights back from the mat. They slug each other as the crowd chants for Ripley, which distracts Flair a bit. Ripley tries to grab from behind but she gets sent to the corner. Fans do some dueling chants now. Ripley with a big back elbow. Ripley counters while backed against the ropes, and dumps Flair over the top rope to the floor.

Fans chant for Becky Lynch once again. Ripley takes Flair down at ringside and yells out. They bring it back in the ring and Ripley delivers two short-arm clotheslines. Flair fights back but Ripley headbutts her. Ripley gets a pop and delivers knee strikes. Flair blocks a knee but Ripely kicks her. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Ripley with a big German suplex.

Ripley goes to the top for the missile dropkick but Flair side-steps. Flair with a Boston Crab now. Ripley powers out and holds it for a 2 count. Flair with a single-leg takedown. Ripley counters the Figure Four for a 2 count. Flair levels Ripley with a jumping big boot for a close 2 count. Flair has a few words with the referee. Flair ends up on Ripley’s shoulders from the corner. Flair slides down for a sunset flip but Ripley powers up and eventually turns that into a big vertical suplex. Flair kicks out at 2. They trade big strikes on their feet now. Flair tells Ripley to bring it and Ripley unloads with big stiff strikes. Flair comes back and sends Ripley to the floor.

Flair gets emotional now. She runs with a big boot to kick Ripley off the apron back to the floor. Flair is hyped up now. Flair goes to the top and delivers the moonsault from the top to the floor, taking Ripley back down as fans cheer her on with a big pop. Flair brings Ripley back in the ring but Ripley blocks Natural Selection. Ripley turns that into her Prism inverted Cloverleaf submission. Flair rolls through for a 2 count. Ripley goes for Riptide but Flair turns it into a big DDT for a close 2 count.

Flair can’t believe the kick out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Flair sits up and Ripley begins to recover. Flair talks some trash and pounds on Ripley. Ripley fights up from her knees as they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Flair with signature Flair chops. Ripley with an elbow to the face. Flair drops her with an elbow and puts her feet on the ropes for leverage but the referee catches her and stops the count. Flair gets in the face of the referee but backs off. Ripley kicks Flair from the mat, sending her stumbling into the corner.

Ripley with big shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Ripley takes Flair to the top and works her over. Flair fights back but Ripley keeps control and climbs up. Ripley goes for the superplex but Flair knocks her to the mat. Flair hits a super Natural Selection from the top but Ripley still kicks out. Flair can’t believe it. Fans in the crowd are also shocked.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Flair sits there on the mat. Ripley begins to recover. Flair nods at the crowd and stalks Ripley now. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Ripley counters and launches her back into the turnbuckles. Flair is on the floor now, trying to recover. Ripley rallies and gets hyped up. Ripley grabs Flair from the mat but Flair slams her head into the ring post. Flair traps Ripley’s leg between the ring post and the steel steps, and kicks it several times.

Flair returns to the ring and applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. She bridges into the Figure Eight as Ripley screams out. The referee checks on her and Ripley finally taps out for the finish.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair sits up and takes the title, raising it in the air as her music hits and fans pop. We see Ripley on the mat, frustrated with the knee. Ripley sits up in the corner as the referee checks on her. Flair poses in the corner as we go to replays.

– We get a backstage comedy segment with Riddle, Rick Boogs and King Shinsuke Nakamura but Peacock is buffering so bad it’s hard to see what happens.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins

The buffering problems continue and appear to be widespread as Twitter is full of complaints. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring first for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Riddle is out next, followed by King Shinsuke Nakamura with Rick Boogs. John Morrison is out next and he’s accompanied by The Miz, who has the Drip Stick in his wheelchair. Miz apparently goes back to the back but it’s hard to tell what’s happening for sure. Big E is out next, followed by Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre is out last as the Money In the Bank briefcase hangs high above the ring and the heavy buffering continues.

The bell rings and they go at it but it’s almost impossible to make out what’s happening. Rollins and Morrison argue at ringside. Riddle with a big punt kick to Rollins from the apron. Ricochet runs and flies out, taking down Ricochet it seems. Riddle also flies out. The ring is emptied besides Big E and McIntyre now. Fans pop as they stare each other down. Riddle runs in but Big E launches him with a suplex. Big E and McIntyre stare each other down again. Ricochet flies in but Drew catches him and launches him into Owens at ringside. It looks like Rollins is also taken out but hard to tell.

Drew and Big E finally go at it. The feed goes out and comes back on to Big E and Drew down on their backs at ringside as a referee checks on them. Owens and Nakamura fight for a ladder in the ring now. Nakamura delivers an Exploder suplex onto a ladder. Nakamura stands a ladder up under the briefcase. Morrison runs in and stops him from climbing. Morrison climbs but Nakamura brings him down. Morrison and Nakamura are going at it now but it’s hard to see what they’re doing. Morrison apparently leaps over the ladder from the corner, taking Nakamura down. Fans chant “Johnny Drip Drip!” as he climbs for the briefcase.

Morrison is met at the top by Nakamura. WWE tweets to tell people to restart the Peacock app and now the stream is fine. We come back to Morrison launching Riddle onto a ladder, apparently assisted by Rollins. Ricochet fights Rollins and Morrison off but they back-drop him onto a leaning ladder against the ropes. They stop Big E from entering the ring. Owens grabs Rollins from the floor but Morrison makes the save. They double team Owens at ringside now. Rollins grabs the top of the announce table and slams it on Ricochet. Fans chant for tables as Morrison and Rollins bridge a ladder from the apron to the announce table.

Owens fights them off and returns to the ring, limping. Rollins runs in and takes Owens down. Morrison and Rollins attack Owens again. Owens stops them from attacking with a ladder, then springboards with one good leg to take them both down, with their ladder, using a moonsault. Fans pop for Owens. Owens is double teamed again, slammed down onto a ladder. They send Owens to the floor. They turn around to Drew standing there. Drew unloads on both heels. Drew unloads on Morrison in the corner and scoops him but Rollins makes the save. They place Drew flat on a ladder now. Morrison goes to the top for a corkscrew elbow to Drew on the ladder. Morrison barely connects and also hurts himself.

Rollins uses a ladder on Drew and ends up also knocking Morrison out of the ring with it, ending their alliance. Rollins climbs up but Big E and Ricochet stop him. Nakamura joins in. Riddle runs in with a big RKO outta nowhere on Rollins for a pop. Nakamura, Big e, Riddle and Ricochet tangle now. Riddle and Nakamura unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Drew drops them both with a double Claymore for a big pop. Big E comes over but Drew drops him with a Futureshock DDT. Ricochet flies but Drew catches him for the big Alabama Slam into a ladder leaning in the corner.

Drew runs the ropes and flies out, taking down 6 other Superstars. Rollins flies in as Drew returns to the ring but Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew with a Claymore to Rollins. Drew climbs the ladder but Veer and Shanky hit the ring to pull him off. They tumble to the floor and Jinder Mahal appears with a steel chair. Jinder unloads on Drew with chair shots on the ramp. Jinder, Veer and Shanky dominate Drew on the ramp and stand over him. Jinder orders Veer and Shanky to drag Drew to the backstage area.

Riddle is at the top of the ladder now. Ricochet leaps from the top rope to the top of the ladder with him. Riddle is knocked off. Riddle tips the ladder over but Riddle jumps to the top rope, flies out of the ring and takes down 5 other Superstars on the floor for a “holy shit!” chant and a big pop. Riddle looks to capitalize. Ricochet meets him at the top of the ladder. They fight. Rollins stands another ladder up and climbs up for the case. Big E pulls him off and sends him to the floor.

Riddle with the RKO to Big E for a pop. Riddle with a big RKO to Riddle now. Rollins with a Stomp to Riddle. Nakamura with the GTS to Rollins. Nakamura climbs up but Morrison meets him and sprays the Drip Stick to send him off. Owens comes in and nails a Stunner to Morrison to stop his climb. Owens climbs up but Nakamura pulls him off. Owens with a Stunner to Nakamura. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Ricochet as he tries to stop him. Owens climbs up for a pop now. He touches the case but Rollins attacks from behind, hitting the hurt knee. Rollins powerbombs Owens from the ring through a ladder that was bridged from the apron to the announce table. Fans chant “holy shit!” now as a referee checks on Owens.

Rollins climbs again but Big E stops him. Big E hits a huge Big Ending from the top of the ladder for a big pop. Big E climbs up as fans cheer him on. He grabs the briefcase and unhooks it for the win as fans go wild.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E celebrates on top of the ladder as the music hits. Rollins sits up and watches, then makes his exit as Big E’s celebration continues up top. We go to replays. Big E continues his celebration and yells about this being his time. He exits the ring and poses with some fans at ringside to end the segment.

– Patrick is backstage with Seth Rollins now. Rollins is furious, mumbling and ranting about how he was robbed, and how he should’ve been in tonight’s WWE Universal Title match in the first place, but Edge stole his spot. He says he needs a new plan. Rollins says he’s not waiting any longer and the winner of tonight’s main event better watch out because he’s coming.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

WWE Universal Title Match: Edge vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out for a major pop. Edge waits as the crowd begins to boo and chant “Roman sucks!” The music finally hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. Edge watches from a corner in the ring.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Fans pop as the bell rings. Edge and Reigns stare each other down from their corners. They slowly walk to the middle of the ring, and they have words. Fans do dueling chants now. Edge and Reigns acknowledge this, and the dueling chants get much louder. Edge and Reigns size each other up and lock up in the middle of the ring as Heyman looks on from ringside.

Reigns takes it to the corner and they break as the referee counts. Reigns with a show of disrespect to Edge’s face. They lock up and go back to the corner with Edge in control. Edge backs off but this time taps Reigns in the face. Fans get wild again with the Edge chants as Edge and Reigns stare each other down. They lock up and Edge goes behind. Reigns looks to counter but Edge takes him to the mat, then backs off and gets to his feet. Edge taunts Reigns as he also gets back up.

They lock up and Reigns drops Edge with a shoulder, sending him to the floor to regroup. Reigns gets hyped up and taunts the crowd, asking who’s the boss now. Fans boo. Edge breaks the count as the referee has a few words for the champ. Edge comes back in and they lock up. Edge goes to work on Reigns’ left arm now. Reigns rocks Edge with a big right hand to knock him into the corner. Fans boo. Reigns with a headbutt in the corner now, then an elbow. Reigns unloads in the corner now with clotheslines. Edge blocks a shot and turns it around, working on the hurt arm.

Edge takes Reigns from corner to corner, launching him shoulder-first into the posts. Edge takes Reigns back to the mat for a submission on the arm but Reigns quickly escapes and goes to the floor for a breather with Heyman as fans boo. They go at it on the floor now and Reigns catches Edge with a Samoan Drop on the floor. Edge is down hurting but Reigns breaks the count so he can keep the assault going. Reigns goes back into the ring as the count starts again. Edge makes it back in at the 9 count.

Reigns stomps away as Edge rolls back in. Reigns keeps Edge down in the corner now. Reigns tosses Edge right back to the floor in front of the announce table. Edge is laid out face-down. Reigns sends him into the steel ring steps as fans boo. Reigns with another face-first shot into the steps. Reigns brings it back in for a 2 count. Reigns mounts Edge in the middle of the ring with big forearms now, then a headbutt. Reigns sends Edge shoulder-first into the ring post, and talks more trash to the crowd.

Reigns holds Edge and taunts the crowd with him, then sends him back into the corner. Reigns shows off as the crowd boos him some more. Reigns grounds Edge in the middle ring once again. Edge starts to power up but Reigns shakes his head no, and grounds Edge back to the mat, talking trash and yelling at the crowd. Edge finally mounts some offense but Reigns easily drops him, leaving him laying on the bottom rope. Reigns takes his time exiting the ring, walking around and delivering a Drive-By. Reigns comes back in but Edge kicks out at 2.

Reigns readies for a Superman Punch from the corner now. Edge dodges it and back-slides Reigns for a 2 count. They collide with big strikes and both go down in the middle of the ring now. The referee counts but they make it before the 10 count. Edge with a forearm. Reigns rocks him back. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now as fans go along with them. Edge with the Edge Drop for a close 2 count.

Fans go wild as Edge gets up first now. He clotheslines Reigns and mounts offense. Edge goes on and hits the Edgeucation for a close 2 count. Edge keeps control and takes Reigns up top, climbing up from behind to join him. Reigns knocks Edge to the apron with a back elbow. Edge comes back and slams Reigns into the ring post face-first. Reigns is tied upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe now. Edge comes back in and stomps away while Reigns is upside down. Reigns falls to the mat and fans pop.

Edge goes into the Crossface submission now. Reigns fights out but Edge applies it again. Reigns makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Edge waits in the corner as Reigns slowly recovers. Edge goes for the Spear but Reigns catches him in a Guillotine. Edge rams him the corner to break it. Reigns applies the Guillotine again. They end up tumbling to the floor through the ropes. The referee begins counting again. Reigns slowly gets up first.

Reigns goes for a big Spear into the barrier but Edge moves and Reigns crashes through the barrier. Edge returns to the ring and asks referee Charles Robinson to stop his count as he doesn’t want to win by count out. Edge goes back out and puts Reigns through the barrier. They’re both down as fans pop. Edge lifts Reigns onto his shoulders and carries him back to the ring. Edge rolls Reigns in and follows. Edge drags Reigns over and covers for a close 2 count. No one can believe it.

Reigns fights Edge off and hits a Superman Punch. This knocks Edge into the referee. The referee goes down clutching his knee, down on the apron. Reigns goes out and breaks the steel rod off a chair, the same one Edge has been using as of late. Reigns tells Heyman he’s going back in to teach Edge a lesson. Referee Robinson is still down. Reigns comes back in and talks trash while Edge is down, stopping to yell at fans in the front row. Reigns applies the Crossface to Edge with the steel rod but Edge resists and delivers back elbows. Edge fights free and unloads with headbutts to Reigns.

Edge uses the rod to apply the Crossface now. Here come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to boos. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio stop them from hitting the ring. Edge still has the Crossface locked in on Reigns. Reigns is fading now. The Mysterios chase The Usos back to the back now.

Seth Rollins enters the ring and kicks Edge in the head from behind to break the submission. Fans boo as Rollins walks back to the back with a smile on his face. Reigns recovers and heads to the corner to wait for Edge to get up. Fans boo. Reigns calls for the Spear and charges but Edge meets him with a big Spear to counter. Edge covers for the pin but another referee has to run down. Reigns kicks out at 2 and Edge can’t believe it. He had the match won.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Edge returns to the corner to wait for Reigns to get back up so he can finish him off. Rollins returns and gets on the apron. Edge runs over and kicks Rollins off the apron with a big boot. Reigns takes advantage and hits Edge with a Spear to get the pin to retain.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Rollins returns to the ring and snaps on Edge, counting him with strikes as Reigns is barely able to get out of the way in time. Heyman watches from the apron as he was bringing the WWE Universal Title belt in when Rollins snapped on Edge. Rollins and Reigns meet in the middle of the ring now. They have words as Rollins rants about how he should’ve been in the match. Edge attacks from the side and sends Rollins to the floor. Edge unloads on Rollins at ringside, then takes the brawl to the crowd. They fight through the fans and to the stage as it looks like Rollins is running away. The camera focuses back on Reigns in the ring as music starts back up. Heyman hands Reigns the title and he holds it on his shoulder. Heyman then hands Reigns a mic.

Fans boo as Reigns takes the mic in the middle of the ring. Reigns says now the whole world can acknowledge him. The music interrupts and out comes John Cena to a major pop. Cena poses on the stage as the crowd erupts. Reigns looks on as Cena rushes the ring. Cena meets Reigns in the middle of the ring and they face off. Cena does his “you can’t see me” taunt in Reigns’ face and the crowd blows up again. Cena hits the corner to pose as Reigns stares him down from behind. The 2021 Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air with fans cheering Cena on as Reigns looks on.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.