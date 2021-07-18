Kofi Kingston says The New Day have had thoughts about turning heel

“To be honest, we fantasize about it all the time. I tell people that I had the most fun in my career when I was yelling at children, and threatening to ground children, and threatening children. I used to love just doing out there and antagonizing children. They will always remember that moment of when, ‘I cheered for this guy against The New Day, he threatened to ground me but my guy beat him.’ I love that dynamic, it’s so much fun and we think about it all the time, but these people won’t stop cheering for us. These people like their pancakes and their Booty-Os too much.”

