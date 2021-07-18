John Cena returns at Money in the Bank
John Cena has finally returned to WWE.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Cena return after the main event, which ended with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining his title over WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
The brutal main event saw Edge and Reigns go back & forth for most of the bout. Referee Charles Robinson went down at one point and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tried to interfere, but were attacked and chased away by the former champions, The Mysterios. Edge looked to put Reigns away with the Crossface at one point until Seth Rollins hit the ring and broke the hold with a kick to the face.
Rollins made his exit with a smile on his face as the match continued. Edge turned it back around and was about to finish Reigns off when Rollins returned to the apron. Edge kicked him to the floor, but Reigns took advantage of the distraction and hit Edge with a Spear for the pin to retain.
After the match, Rollins hit the ring and snapped on Edge, beating him up before facing off with Reigns. Rollins ranted to Reigns about how he should’ve been in the match, not Edge, but Edge then attacked and they tumbled to the floor. The Edge – Rollins brawl continued through the crowd as Rollins treated to the back. Reigns then took the mic and announced that the whole world can acknowledge him now. That’s when Cena’s music interrupted and out came the veteran WWE Superstar to a major reaction from fans at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Cena rushed the ring as fans continued to cheer him on. He met Reigns in the middle of the ring and they faced off until Cena delivered his “you can’t see me” taunt in Reigns’ face, which caused the crowd to explode once again. Heyman watched from the apron as Cena then posed in the corner while Reigns stared him down from the mat. Money In the Bank went off the air with Cena facing the crowd from the turnbuckles while Reigns watched from behind.
Cena is now expected to challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, while Rollins vs. Edge is also expected.
The two top feuds will continue this Friday during SmackDown on FOX as Cena makes his return to the blue brand. Friday’s show will air from two locations – the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cena has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, focusing on his acting career.
Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE status. Below are several shots of tonight’s main event and Cena’s big return at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas:
ON THIS DAY … @EdgeRatedR looks to become a 12-TIME World Champion, and he looks to do it RIGHT NOW LIVE at #MITB!@peacockTV 🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH@WWENetwork 🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/4n0GTNOcOl
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
The calm before The #HeadOfTheTable.#MITB @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/cVLyvOwJUM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Acknowledge. This. Man.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tXy5T5DMH2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Get 👀 on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork … because it's main event time.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VnVERDsvSd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
THE ELECTRICITY ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/hqCJNgVW1R
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
He gets an opportunity, he takes it.#MITB #UniversalTitle @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/9aytpWJ6mm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
A little mid-match counsel needed.#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/oqpnflXSoU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
A moment of zen for @WWERomanReigns.#MITB #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5IK3z4AaJ6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
The #HeadOfTheTable @WWERomanReigns is prepared to do this all night long.
It's Reigns vs. @EdgeRatedR for the #UniversalTitle LIVE RIGHT NOW at #MITB!
🦚 https://t.co/6jnWRT2SCo
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/7QJd7xBtK4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
He's starting to feel it.
He's starting to realize.@EdgeRatedR CAN DO THIS. #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/jeEeZLPcKf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Is the next #UniversalChampion just SECONDS away from being crowned?!#MITB #UniversalTitle @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/0JX33QFL9r
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
This is an absolute SLUGFEST for the #UniversalTitle at WWE #MITB! @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/s6nyDi4VkO
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
This could have been DISASTROUS for @EdgeRatedR!#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Aurx2DsyyY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Let the scheming begin…#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/AevVfMUxld
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
THE MYSTERIOS AREN'T GONNA LET IT HAPPEN!#MITB #UniversalTitle @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @WWEUsos @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vlIdytvbbF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
SETH JUST CUT THE LINE.#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERollins @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/C2lummar6N
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
What tricks does @EdgeRatedR have left to pull out? #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/blOmXWVJWb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
"IF IT WASN'T FOR ME, HE'D BE CHAMP!"@WWERollins making it known to @WWERomanReigns… #MITB pic.twitter.com/sqmszdcjvc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
"Now the whole world can acknowledge me."#MITB @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4NKtHuD73A
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
IT'S BEEN TOO LONG IS DAMN RIGHT.@JohnCena is HERE AT #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/lieZcdQ3Zr
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
🎺🎺🎺 🎺@JohnCena is BACK!!! 🤯 #MITB pic.twitter.com/QsXF8OxDr2
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
THIS. IS. SURREAL.#MITB @JohnCena @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/0XAEOTxcUT
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
What a way to cap off an incredible night.@JohnCena IS BACK!!! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ksEuTJlrJF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
He's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.#MITB @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/3ZpoALMYOP
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021