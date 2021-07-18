GCW Wants Kenny Omega to Face Nick Gage

Last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view was headlined by Kenny Omega taking on Sami Callihan in a no-DQ matchup, a bout that the Cleaner ended up winning after hitting a One-Winged Angel onto a steel chair wrapped in barb-wire.

Prior to the bout beginning Don Callis introduced Omega as one of the toughest men in the world, stating that the triple-world champion was greater than Jon Moxley, Ric Flair, Lou Thez, the great Terry Funk, and was even tougher than GCW deathmatch king, Nick Gage.

GCW has since issued a short statement on their Twitter account inviting Omega to their homecoming events next weekend in Atlantic City declaring that they will put Gage in a match with Omega to determine who is the toughest. They write, “Omega “tougher” than Gage @TheDonCallis what are you smoking pal? You and Kenny are welcome to come and prove it but you have to get in line & the line starts this Saturday at #GCWHomecoming Weekend in AC…Saturday: GAGE vs CARDONA. Sunday: GAGE vs OMEGA??? See ya there???”