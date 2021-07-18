Bobby Eaton hospitalized

Jul 18, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Jack Lord posted the following on Facebook:

Bobby Eaton has been in the hospital for several days. He has had an issue with his sodium level dropping. He is on the mend and wanted everyone to know that he is going to make a full recovery. He hopes to get home in a few days. Please keep him in your prayers. He sure has been through a lot lately.

Bobby’s wife Donna Dundee Eaton passed away on June 26th.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. James says:
    July 18, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    First his wife passed away, and now this…I hope Bobby pulls through.

  2. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    July 18, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Be Easy Earl Robert Of Eaton…

    We need you, sir

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal