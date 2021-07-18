Bobby Eaton hospitalized

Jack Lord posted the following on Facebook:

Bobby Eaton has been in the hospital for several days. He has had an issue with his sodium level dropping. He is on the mend and wanted everyone to know that he is going to make a full recovery. He hopes to get home in a few days. Please keep him in your prayers. He sure has been through a lot lately.

Bobby’s wife Donna Dundee Eaton passed away on June 26th.