AEW Announces Matches For Monday’s Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the following matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube series, Dark: Elevation. Check them out below.
-Best Friends versus Chaos Project
-Hikaru Shida versus Dulce Tormenta
-Dante Martin versus Shawn Dean
-Frankie Kazarian versus Baron Black
-Luchasaurus versus Fuego Del Sol
-Tay Conti & Serena Deeb versus Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Lucas Chase
Monday on #AEWDarkElevation:
– @shidahikaru v #DulceTormenta
– #ChaosProject (@KillLutherKill & @KingSerpentico) v @SexyChuckieT & @orangecassidy w/ @callmekrisstat + @WheelerYuta
– @lucha_angel1 v @ShawnDean773
Premieres THIS MONDAY at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/lfbOjlRFsw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2021