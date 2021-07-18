AEW Announces Matches For Monday’s Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the following matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube series, Dark: Elevation. Check them out below.

-Best Friends versus Chaos Project

-Hikaru Shida versus Dulce Tormenta

-Dante Martin versus Shawn Dean

-Frankie Kazarian versus Baron Black

-Luchasaurus versus Fuego Del Sol

-Tay Conti & Serena Deeb versus Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Lucas Chase