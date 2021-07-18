AEW Announces Matches For Monday’s Dark: Elevation

Jul 18, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced the following matchups for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube series, Dark: Elevation. Check them out below.

-Best Friends versus Chaos Project
-Hikaru Shida versus Dulce Tormenta
-Dante Martin versus Shawn Dean
-Frankie Kazarian versus Baron Black
-Luchasaurus versus Fuego Del Sol
-Tay Conti & Serena Deeb versus Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Lucas Chase

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal