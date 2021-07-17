WWE Supershow event cancelled

The non-televised WWE Supershow live event scheduled for the Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida has been cancelled.

The live event was scheduled for Sunday, August 8. WWE has not announced a new location for the event as of this writing.

No reason was given for the cancellation, but refunds are available at the original points of purchase. The venue announced the following on their website:

“The WWE Supershow originally scheduled for August 8 in Gainesville will no longer be taking place. Refunds are available from original points of purchase.”

As noted, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta announced on Friday that the live SmackDown scheduled for September 17 has been cancelled as well. WWE has not announced a new location for that SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE schedule.