WWE cancels two live events, refunds available

WWE has canceled two events, a non-televised house show in Florida and a Smackdown televised broadcast from Georgia.

The house show was set for August 8 at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida while the Smackdown taping was at the State Farm Arena on September 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Refunds for the Smackdown taping will be processed automatically to the original method of payment used at time of purchase and you do not have to do anything to get your money back. Refunds might take up to 30 days to process. For the Gainesville show, refunds are available from the original points of purchase.

WWE has not announced any details why the two events were canceled. The Smackdown taping will obviously be rescheduled to somewhere else but the August 8 date might be scrapped altogether.