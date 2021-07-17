The Hot Mess returns to Impact Wrestling

Jul 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona’s mystery tag team partner is…..Chelsea Green at Slammiversary.

Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona defeated Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood (w/Sam Beale & Kaleb) at Slammiversary

