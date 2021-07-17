Roman Reigns gives middle finger at Smackdown

A fan who attended last night’s WWE SmackDown from Houston, TX tweeted a clip of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns giving a middle finger salute to the crowd while heading to the back.

Reigns flipping the crowd off apparently came as he and The Usos were heading to the back after their big six-man win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in the opener. After the win, the two teams continued to fight until Edge took Reigns out with a Spear, then used the rod from the steel chair to make Reigns tap out with the Crossface.

Edge will challenge Reigns for the title at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Below is the clip from last night: