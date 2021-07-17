Mickie James Appears At Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling decided to keep the Knockouts Title on Deonna Purrazzo.



She made her latest title defense against Thunder Rosa at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Rose was revealed as the mystery challenger. Purrazzo previously defended her title defense against Rosemary at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special.

After the match, Mickie James came out. Deonna told her to take her trash bag and get out of the ring. James invited her to attend NWA Empowerrr, which is the all-women’s PPV.