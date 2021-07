Kota Ibushi out of action due to illness

NJPW announced Kota Ibushi has been Pulled from the July 19 Summer Struggle card in Ryugasaki due to illness.

This is the third event in ten days Ibushi has been removed from with the previous two being due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccination.

NJPW noted in their announcement that Ibushi did take a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) and it came back negative for COVID-19.