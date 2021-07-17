Impact Wrestling Viewership Takes a Small Dip for Slammiversary Go-Home Show

According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS drew 109,000 viewers, a decrease of 9% from the previous week’s number. They scored a rating of 0.2 in the 18-49 category, equating to roughly 25,000 in that demographic. The headlining bout was a fatal-four way between Joe Doering, Doc Gallows, Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh, a match that was won by Doering.

This was the promotion’s go-home show for tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view, which will be headlined by triple world champion Kenny Omega defending the IMPACT title against Sami Callihan.

