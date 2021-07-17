Former WWE superstar debuts at Slammiversary

Jul 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Fallah Bahh’s tag team partner is….No Way Jose

At Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE star No Way (Jose) made his debut with Impact as the mystery tag team partner of Fallah Bahh. No Way replaced TJP as Bahh’s partner in a four-way tag team titles match.

No Way was released from WWE on April 25th 2020.

