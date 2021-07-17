Finn Balor roster update

Finn Balor is once again a WWE SmackDown Superstar.

WWE has officially moved Balor to the SmackDown roster following last night’s return during the live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston.

As noted, Balor interrupted an in-ring segment by Sami Zayn and ended up taking him out with the Coup de Grace. Balor received a major reaction from the crowd and looks to be back working as a babyface on the blue brand.

This is Balor’s first main roster run since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, when he was also a member of the SmackDown roster. Balor had been working the WWE NXT brand since October 2019, until dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross on the May 25 show.

There’s no word yet on who Balor will face at SummerSlam in August, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Balor’s WWE main roster return. You can see his post-return tweet below, along with a clip of the segment with Zayn: