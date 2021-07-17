7/16/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Jul 17, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,179,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 299,000 viewers from last week’s overnight number. Last week’s show ended up doing 1,986,000 viewers when the final came in on Monday.

The show started with 2,210,000 viewers and then decreased slightly to 2,148,000 viewers in the second hour. It was the most-watched Smackdown so far since May 7. In the 18-49 demo, the show drew 0.6, up 0.12 from last week.

