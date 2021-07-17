Slammiversary PPV Report, Live Results

Join us tonight for live results from Impact Wrestling’s Premier Live Event…. Slammiversary 2021!

The Main Event will pit AEW World Champion, Lucha Libre AAA World Wide Champion, and Impact Wrestling World Champion, Kenny Omega VS # 1 Contender for the Impact World Championship, Sami Callihan in a no DQ match. This match is for the Impact World Championship.

Other matches include…

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Fire and Flava VS Havok and Rosemary.

Ultimate X Match for the X Division Championship. Champion, Josh Alexander VS Petey Williams VS Trey Miguel VS Ace Austin VS Chris Bey VS Rohit Raju.

Chris Sabin VS Moose

Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo VS TBA

Impact World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design VS Rich Swann and Willie Mack VS Fallah Bahh and TJP VS ? VS The Good Brothers

Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood VS Matt Cardona and a mystery partner… hmmmm (Chelsea Green?)

Grudge Match… Eddie Edwards VS W. Morrissey