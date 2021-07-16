WWE SmackDown opener and attendance notes
Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 14,496 fans in attendance at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.
Tonight’s show opened up with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon coming to the stage to officially mark the return to touring for the company, welcoming fans back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a major change to operations in early 2020.
Vince took the mic and asked, “Where the hell have you been?”
Vince then marched back to the backstage area as his “No Chance” theme played.
SmackDown then went into the big six-man match as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos came out first. They received a pop for being the first Superstars to make their entrances, but that turned to boos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio also received loud pops, but WWE Hall of Famer Edge drew a massive reaction from the Texas crowd.
The six-man match saw Reigns and The Usos get the win. Sunday’s Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show will see The Usos challenge The Mysterios for the title, while the pay-per-view will feature Edge challenging Reigns for his title.
Stay tuned for more. You can see shots from tonight’s opening segments and match below, along with a look at the new set:
