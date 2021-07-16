WWE SmackDown in Atlanta no longer scheduled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase.

WWE has not announced a new location for the September 17 SmackDown as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. The WWE website still has the Atlanta event listed as of this writing, but that will likely be removed soon.

Fans on Twitter expressed frustration with the cancellation as the arena was still selling tickets as of yesterday.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is the Twitter announcement from the State Farm Arena: