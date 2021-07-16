Toni Storm coming to Smackdown next week

Toni Storm will make her official call-up from WWE NXT during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, a vignette aired during last week’s SmackDown where it was announced that Storm would be coming to the blue brand. In an update, WWE aired another teaser vignette during tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home show and announced that Storm will arrive next Friday night.

Next Friday’s post-Money In the Bank SmackDown will be a split-site broadcast with some matches airing from the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami, while the rest of the show airs from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

Storm worked a RAW dark match on July 5, defeating the returning Nox. Her last NXT TV match came on May 18, a win over NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark. Storm first started working with WWE in June 2017 for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed a contract in May 2018, and ended up winning the Mae Young Classic at Evolution in October 2018. Storm started working the NXT UK brand in the summer of 2018, and went on to capture the NXT UK Women’s Title at “Takeover: Blackpool” in January 2019, by defeating current RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Storm would later work the WWE Survivor Series and Royal Rumble pay-per-views. She took an 8 month hiatus and returned to the main NXT brand in October 2020. Since then she has had a few brief feuds, but nothing major.

Stay tuned for more on Storm’s SmackDown arrival. You can see her latest teaser vignette below: