R-Truth responds to Edge saying the 24/7 Championship doesn’t count

R-Truth recently took to Twitter and responded to comments WWE Hall of Famer Edge made about the WWE 24/7 Title.

Talking Smack last weekend featured Edge talking about his accomplishments when discussing his Money In the Bank match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Edge mentioned how he’s held 31 titles in WWE, noting that he doesn’t count the 24/7 Title.

“I know what he [Reigns] brings to the table, and I know he calls himself the ‘Head of the Table,’ and I can appreciate everything that he’s trying to say because he believes everything he says,” Edge said. “But I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won 31 championships; that’s more than anyone else in this company, and I’m sorry I don’t count the 24/7 Championships.”

Truth, who has held the 24/7 Title a record 52 times, responded with what may have been a joke, or he may have taken exception to the comments.

“@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either [man shrugging emoji] so we even,” Truth wrote.

You can see Truth’s tweet below, along with a clip of Edge’s Talking Smack appearance:

@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either 🤷🏾‍♂️ so we even — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) July 13, 2021

