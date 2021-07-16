Lexi Olivia

Hometown: Nottingham, Sheffield (England)

Pro Debut: July 2017

Trained By: Stixx

Finishing Move: Lexfactor

Biography

– Lexi is nicknamed Princess Pretty Poison.

– February 10, 2018, Lexi competed in a 4-Way for the vacant EBW Women’s Title.

– August 24th, Lexi won a 3-Way at EBW Summertime Smash ’18.

– October 20th, Lexi defended the CUKPW Women’s Title against Persephone.

– November 17th, Lexi lost the title to Leia Elise.

– December 6th, Lexi lost to Kanji at Paradox Live in Nottingham.

– December 15th, Lexi competed in a 3-Way at DWA Xmas Mania ’18.

– March 1, 2019, Lexi & The Young and Reckless (Axl Ray, Will Joshua & Keegan Barnes) defeated The Watcher, Jim Maguire, Jake Matthews & Ivy at EBW Brawl in the Hall ’19.

– July 21st, Lexi & The Pyjamas Party (Mr. Cat & Voodoo) lost to the Monsters at EBW Rhythm & Bruise ’19.

– July 27th, Lexi competed in a 3-Way at CUKPW Bitter Rivals.

– July 28th, Lexi, Harley & JaiJai defeated Jessica Logan, Tori Dean & Hannah James at HOP Summer Party: Calverton.

– August 30th, Lexi & The All-Star Aces (Kriss Ace & Nate Daniels) defeated The Monsters (Sam Kenny, Ruby Radley & Ivy) at EBW Smack to the Future.

– September 7th, Lexi challenged Ruby Radley for the EBW Women’s Title.

– September 13th, Lexi & JaiJai defeated Ella Violet & Jessica Logan at HOP Super September: Hucknall.

– September 28th, Lexi lost to Jessica Logan at HOP Super September: St. Ann’s.

– October 12th, Lexi defeated Jessica Logan at the HOP October Tour: Beeston Matinee Show.

– October 26th, Lexi & Nyle Hind defeated Dave Andrews & Hannah James at HOP Team Warzone: St. Ann’s.

– February 7, 2020, Lexi & Adam Bolt defeated Jay Graves & Ivy at EBW Apocalypse Now? ’20.

– Lexi has also held the LPW Women’s Title & LPW 24/7 Title.