Jordan Blu



Height: 5’5″

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of birth: October 28

From: Vallejo, CA

Pro debut: May 8, 2021

Trained by: Rik Luxury at Eastbay Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing move: Blu Buster and Once in a Blu Moon (blockbuster and moonsault)

Notes…

* Favorite wrestlers: Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair

* Dream opponent: Carmella, because people say we look alike and we can have a lot of fun twining it. West coast vs. East coast kind of thing.

* My career highlights: being blessed just entering the wrestling industry and having so many matches as well as the best Fan base I can ask for. So I’d say my highlights are having the best support system. Fans!

