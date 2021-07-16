Jessicka Havok Opens Up On Her Relationship With Sami Callihan

Impact Wrestling star Jessicka Havok appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Havok spoke about her relationship with fellow Impact star Sami Callihan.

“We actually just got engaged on June 20th, on my birthday. We have been together so long that we are like, ‘Yea, we’re married, whatever.’ Then there are people that are like, ‘Wait. You guys are dating?” When we first got together, it wasn’t long after that he got signed with NXT. We moved to Florida together. We got a dog together. I will say this. Obviously, it’s been challenging, and I think it’s like that for a lot of people who have relationships in wrestling. I remember people always telling me, like other veterans, ‘Don’t ever date a wrestler. Don’t have a wrestler for a boyfriend’, but it’s like, ok, good luck with that because we all work together. It’s bound to happen. Sami and I, I feel like we have such a special relationship, and we are one of those couples who know how to separate our wrestling career from our personal life. That is actually the most difficult thing for a lot of people.

A lot of our friends, younger guys and stuff say, ‘We can only hope that we can have a relationship like you and Sami do one day because your guy’s relationship is so strong, and it’s so great.’ I think one of the nice things about Sami and I is what you see is what you get with us. We both like to help people in wrestling, and we understand how this business works. Everybody fights. Once in a while we fight, whatever, but I would say we have such a great relationship. He started at Impact, and I already had been gone for a couple of years. Everybody’s favorite thing to say who hates on me is, ‘Well, the only reason why she is at Impact is because of Sami.’ Well, that’s not true. I was there before and things happen. There’s a time and a place for everything. Sometimes being at the right place at the right time, and he was on the road a lot. I was at home a lot. I still did a lot of Indie shows and things like that, but I would focus on Indie shows, streaming, and things like that.

When he would come home, we would hang out. Now we’re working there together. We travel together. I think it’s just the fact that we believe our personal relationship and our wrestling career should be kept separate. I can understand why a lot of people are surprised when they find out that Sami and I are together, because if you go on our Instagram, compared to other wrestling couples, we’re not constantly posting about how amazing our significant other is. We both very much believe that your social media is your platform. That’s your business. This is our business. This is how we network. This is how we make money. This is how we promote. We don’t feel the need. We’re so confident in our relationship. We don’t need to tell everybody every other day. Our social media is for our wrestling careers. I also like that Sami and I, even at Impact, it’s not like we’re in a storyline, or that we’re together. He has his thing. I have my thing, and I love it. It’s awesome. If I ever do get to work with Sami in the future at Impact, that would be awesome too. I think he has one of the best minds in this business. I think that he is so creative.”