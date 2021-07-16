Harry Smith wrestles before Smackdown

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. (aka Harry Smith), son of WWE Hall of Famer “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, worked a dark match before tonight’s SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Smith teamed with WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory. They wrestled two other NXT Superstars, Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn (fka Daniel Vidot).

Smith previously worked for WWE from 2006-2011, and since then he has found significant international success. Smith discussed a potential WWE return in media interviews earlier this year and expressed interest in working for the company again. It was also reported that WWE had interest in bringing the second generation wrestler back.

As noted, Theory was brought to SmackDown along with three other NXT Superstars – Jones, Xia Li, and Aliyah, who is rumored to be headed to the RAW roster in a trade that sent Mandy Rose back to NXT.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s SmackDown. Below is a photo of Smith at tonight’s taping: