Bray Wyatt responds to tweets

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Thursday and made rare tweets in response to comments by fans.

Wyatt responded to a tweet on a potential “Kult of Windham” project that didn’t happen. He wrote, “Never say never”

Wyatt then responded to a fan saying they miss him forever and always.

“I miss you guys too. Believe me,” he wrote.

Wyatt has been away from WWE since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. He appeared on the post-WrestleMania RAW for a Firefly Fun House segment and indicated that he was getting ready for a fresh start.

Wyatt is advertised for some upcoming RAW shows on the road, mainly the August 9 RAW from Orlando, indicating that he may be in the plans for SummerSlam.

You can see Wyatt’s tweets below:

Never say never — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021