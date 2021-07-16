7/15/21 Impact Wrestling Recap

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-A recap package of last week’s contract signing between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan aired.

-The TV intro video played.

(1) TENILLE DASHWOOD & KALEB vs. JORDYNNE GRACE & RACHAEL ELLERING

Kaleb challenged Grace to a test of strength, which she won. Grace clotheslined Kaleb and dropped him on his back. Tenille squared off with Grace. Ellering tagged in and took over on Tenille. Grace and Ellering gave their opponents a double spinebuster. Josh said that Matt Striker would be back on commentary on Saturday. Tenille got the upper hand on Ellering. Kaleb eventually tagged in and went for a sunset flip, but Ellering pulled his tights down.

Ellering accidentally got knocked into Grace. Ellering escaped Kaleb and made the tag to Grace. Grace hit a series of moves on Kaleb. Grace powerbombed Kaleb. Grace hit the double knees and an elbow to Kaleb followed by a Vader bomb. Ellering leg dropped Kaleb. Grace and Ellering accidentally ran into each other. Kaleb super kicked Grace. All four exchanged moves. Grace dove through the ropes onto Kaleb, who was on the floor. Kaleb rolled up Grace for a two count, then power slammed her. Grace and Ellering hit a double team move on Kaleb and Grace pinned him for the win.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun opening match with good action. I was surprised there was no dissension between Grace and Ellering.)

-Video package with Sami Callihan talking about his match against Kenny Omega on Saturday. [c]

-Deonna Purrazzo video package.

-Deonna Purrazzo was signing a contract with Scott D’Amore. Deonna said she wasn’t being shown the respect she deserved. She said the division was in shambles before she got here. She ran down the list of opponents she had beaten. Scott was annoyed as she rattled on. Deonna angrily signed the contract. Scott said that he knows things could be a “hot mess” and that in Nashville it could be Hardcore Country. She said “you’re still not going to tell me?” about her opponent as Scott left the room. Scott said “No way, Jose”. Tommy Dreamer appeared from around the corner and said “we still haven’t signed that person.”

-D’Lo and Josh appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show.

(2) TASHA STEELZ (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. HAVOK (w/Rosemary)

Tasha backed into Rosemary on the outside. Back in the ring, Tasha backed into Havok. Havok threw Tasha around. Havok stomped Tasha. [c]

Tasha gave Havok a neckbreaker. Tasha delivered a series of offensive moves on Havok. Tasha had Havok in a chinlock. Havok gave Tasha a backbreaker, then drove a knee into her face in the corner. Tasha came back with a punch, a headbutt, and chops. Havok got Tasha in a belly to belly suplex. Havok got a tombstone piledriver on Tasha for the win.

WINNER: Havok in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good back and forth prelude to Saturday’s tag team title match.)

-Impact Flashback Moment of the Week: Chris Sabin vs. Suicide vs. Kenny King from Slammiversary 2013.

-W. Morrissey video package. [c]

-Susan and Kimber Lee had an exchange. Susan said she’s known all along then dragged Lee into a room.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. KAL HERRO

Maclin gave Herro a back suplex, followed by a back elbow. Maclin hung up Herro in the corner and taunted him. Maclin had Herro pinned, but picked him up at the two count. Maclin had Herro in a chin lock. Herro made a brief comeback, but Maclin cut him off. Maclin got the win after his finisher.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 3:00.

Maclin took the mic and said giving him time to prepare is the worst thing you can do. He said he is done waiting.

(D.L.’s Take: Good squash win. I’m ready to see Maclin against an Impact regular.)

-Havok, Rosemary, Black Taurus, and Crazzy Steve were talking backstage. Rosemary said the one person capable of bonding them is here tonight. Father James Mitchell laughed and walked in. He said “Let’s get this show on the road”. Havok said she was ready and walked off. Everyone followed her. [c]

(4) ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON & ROHIT RAJU & SHERA vs. JOSH ALEXANDER & TREY MIGUEL & CHRIS BEY & PETEY WILLIAMS

Rohit and Petey started it off. Trey and Ace exchanged moves next. Fulton tagged in and overpowered Trey. Shera tagged in and continued to attack Trey. Ace battled with Trey. Fulton ran in and knocked the faces off the ring apron. Trey made the hot tag to Bey, who ran wild on his opponents. Fulton power slammed Bey. Alexander suplexed Fulton. Rohit kicked Alexander and hit a neckbreaker. Petey hit the Canadian Destroyer on Rohit. Ace took Petey down. Trey took out Ace. Shera choke slammed Trey. Bey rolled up Shera for the win.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Petey Williams in 8:00.

The heels attacked after the match but Chris Bey ran them off with a chair. As the faces stood triumphant in the ring, Bey attacked them with the chair then ran off.

(D.L.’s Take: The expected fast paced match, which bodes well for the Ultimate X Match on Saturday. The Bey turn was a surprise.)

-Backstage, Brian Myers and Sam Beale approached Hernandez. Myers said he could use some backup to deal with Jake Something. Hernandez said he has a full-time gig with Swinger’s Palace now, then he walked off. Myers talked to someone off camera and said they knew better than anyone that Matt Cardona was a scumbag and asked if they would have his back. [c]

-Brian Myers and Sam Beale walked to the ring. Myers was supposed to say that Jake Something is a professional. Myers invited Jake to the ring. Jake’s music played and he walked to the ramp. Jake had Matt Cardona with him. Myers said there was nothing professional about two against one. Myers said that Jake is a professional… but that doesn’t mean he will be a star. He said that Jake had plain black trunks and boots and a beard that wasn’t trimmed. Jake and Cardona attacked Myers and Beale. Cardona battled Myers in the ring and delivered the Unprettier. Tenille Dashwood gave Cardona a low blow from behind. Myers, Tenille, and Kaleb stomped Cardona and left him lying. Caleb took pictures of Myers and Tenille as they went up the ramp. [c]

-Matt Cardona said he showed up to make sure Brian Myers was a man of his word. He said he wasn’t in Impact to relive his past. He said he hadn’t talked to Tenille Dashwood in years. Scott D’Amore approached. He said he was making a match with Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood against Matt Cardona and a female athlete of his choice. Scott said that Slammiversary would be a “hot mess” (alluding to Cardona’s fiancé Chelsea Green). Cardona nodded in approval.

-Video package on the Moose vs. Chris Sabin feud.

(5) MOOSE vs. HERNANDEZ (w/Johnny Swinger)

Hernandez attacked Moose at the bell. The action spilled to the floor. Back in the ring, Moose hit a sidewalk slam on Hernandez. Moose speared Hernandez for the win.

WINNER: Moose in 2:00.

Moose put Hernandez’s foot in a chair and was going to stomp it, but Chris Sabin ran in for the save. Sabin put Moose’s foot in a chair and was going to jump on it, but Moose rolled out and went up the ramp. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Dominant win for Moose going into his match vs. Sabin. Nice way to rebuild Moose after his loss to Kenny Omega.)

-Video package on the Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan match, featuring comments from Kenny Omega and Don Callis.

-D’Lo and Josh appeared on camera and talked about the matches for Slammiversary.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson walked to the ring. [c]

(6) DOC GALLOWS (w/Karl Anderson) vs. WILLIE MACK (w/Rich Swann) vs. FALLAH BAHH (w/TJP) vs. JOE DOERING (w/Violent by Design)

All four wrestlers squared off and brawled at the start. Mack and Bahh clotheslined Doc out of the ring. Mack and Bahh went at it in the ring. Doering clotheslined Mack and Bahh. Doc battled Mack, while Doering battled Bahh. Doc stomped Bahh on the outside. Mack fought Doering on the other side. Doc and Bahh went back and forth in the ring. Bahh choked Doc over the ropes. Doc connected with a series of elbows on Mack.

Bahh and Doc fought back and forth on the floor. Mack chopped Doering. All four wrestlers fought on the outside. Doering and Doc faced off in the ring and knocked each other to the floor. Doc and Doering continued to battle on the floor. In the ring, Bahh gave Mack a Samoan drop. Doering hit Bahh with a crossbody block. Doering clotheslined Bahh for the pin.

WINNER: Joe Doering in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was a flurry of action and ended the show with a bunch of mayhem to get the fans excited for the matches on Saturday.)

-Violent by Design celebrated in the ring to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Impact did an effective job on the final hype for one of its biggest shows of the year, Slammiversary. If the goal was to remind the audience that there was a big show coming up Saturday, they accomplished it. An in-ring interview with the main event participants would have been a nice touch, but the video packages they showed were very well done. The video packages for Deonna Purrazzo and Moose vs. Sabin were good also. The in-ring action did a good job of setting the table for Saturday.