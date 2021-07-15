Vince McMahon posts video to welcome WWE crowds back

Vince McMahon took to Twitter this morning to officially welcome the WWE Universe back as the company returns to touring this week.

The WWE Chairman & CEO posted a video that shows various iconic moments fueled by the fans in the crowd. The video says, “For a year and a half, something’s been missing… welcome back!”

Vince captioned the video with, “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw”

WWE will return to touring with fans in the crowd this Friday with SmackDown on FOX airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

