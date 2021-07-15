Texas death match for IWGP United States title set for night two of Fyter Fest

Jon Moxley, fresh off his successful IWGP United States title defense against Karl Anderson last night, will have another tough challenge next week on night two of Fyter Fest.

After defeating Anderson, Lance Archer issued a challenge to Moxley to defend his title in a Texas death match next week, a challenge which the former AEW champion accepted. This will be their second Texas death match against each other as Moxley defeated Archer for the same title in the same gimmick match in January 2020 during Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Chris Jericho will also face his first of four Pinnacle opponents in the form of Shawn Spears with the stipulation being that Spears can use a chair during the match but Jericho cannot. Jericho must defeat all members of the Pinnacle to get to MJF.

Night two of Fyter Fest will also feature Britt Baker defending her AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose.