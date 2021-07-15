Tamina announced as final competitor in the women’s MITB Ladder Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Tamina joins her partner Natalya, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as participants in the women’s match.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)