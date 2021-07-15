Rhea Ripley Defends Charlotte Flair from Fan Criticism

While speaking to The Daily Star, Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley defended her onscreen rival, Charlotte Flair, from fan criticism. Ripley expressed that the criticism Flair receives from fans is “unfair.” Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on online criticism against Charlotte Flair being unfair: “She is absolutely incredible with what she does, and I think she holds herself together very well. Charlotte gets a lot of crap on the internet, and I know a lot of us do, which is something I don’t understand too much. I don’t understand why people have to be so rude on social media, especially when we work for WWE… people get confused with how we act in our own lives and how we act on TV. They take it out on us, and I don’t think that’s very fair.”

Her thoughts on Charlotte Flair: “As a colleague, I love being in the ring with Charlotte and I definitely do learn a lot from her. I know that she gets so much stuff on social media, and I don’t think that’s fair whatsoever. Like I said, she pulls herself together very well and is a very confident individual – that is something that I really look up to. It impresses me knowing how much she goes through; how strong she is and how much she doesn’t care about anyone else’s opinion. I think that is fantastic. Some comments make you think ‘Yes! I’m doing my job right.’ The ones I don’t like are where it’s body-shaming and stuff like that – that’s what I do not appreciate. So, some of it can be flattering, but for the rest it’s like… ‘you don’t have to go there!”