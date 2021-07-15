Notes on Heath Miller, Malakai Black, Go-Big Show, and birthdays

– Happy Birthday Impact Wrestling’s Heath Miller

Heath has been sidelined since October 2020 due to multiple injuries including 2 hernias and abductor muscle actually ripped off the bone. He finally had surgery back in February for the injuries.

– Happy birthday wishes also go out to AEW’s Anna Jay, former WWE diva Cherry, WWE Hall of Famers Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura and Mil Mascaras, and former WWE superstar The Boogeyman.

– Tommy End on choosing the name Malakai Black: “I was looking for an Old Testament name and I found one that had a double-meaning. I was a big fan of Children of the Corn when I grew up and I felt that, with the character, [the name] kind of fit.”

– TBS is bringing back extreme competition series Go-Big Show for a second season.

Promising bigger and even more outrageous stunts, the network announced the series renewal Wednesday, along with the addition of Grammy-winning producer and artist DJ Khaled as judge and executive producer for Season 2. Khaled will join Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on the judges’ panel, and Go-Big Show‘s host Bert Kreischer. Khaled replaces Snoop Dogg on the panel, who had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. Production on the 10-episode hour-long second season begins next month in Georgia.

