News on NWA and Impact working together over Kylie Rae’s contract

The NWA and Impact Wrestling are reportedly having talks about a potential working relationship, after a period where they didn’t talk at all.

There was a recent Impact – NWA deal that has allowed Kylie Rae to sign with the NWA, according to Fightful Select. Word is that Pat Kenney, the former Simon Diamond, was instrumental in making the deal happen as he maintains a great relationship with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. Kenney currently work as the NWA’s Director of Talent Relations.

Impact was specifically said to have been really excited to work with another company. It was indicated that there could be further talent working between the two companies in the coming months.

Impact sources also indicated that there is no animosity between Impact and MLW, and that the relationship between Impact and ROH is “as friendly as it’s ever been.”

Impact officials are said to be happy that there’s been a major shift in the mentality of promotions working together.

Rae made her NWA debut at the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view in June, teaming with Taryn Terrell to defeat Melina and Thunder Rosa. It was announced on commentary that Rae had signed a deal with the NWA. She then made her NWA Power debut on June 29, defeating Melina.

It was reported shortly after Rae’s NWA debut that the NWA and Impact had been in talks regarding Rae’s Impact contract. The purpose of those talks was to get Rae out of her contract so she could sign with the NWA. The deal was reportedly finalized within a week of the pay-per-view.

Rae’s pro wrestling career was up in the air at one point after she no-showed Impact’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2020, when she was scheduled to challenge Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She announced a few days later that she was leaving pro wrestling to take time off for personal issues. She returned to wrestling this past June to defend her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title.

