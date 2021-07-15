More on the arrest of Michael Elgin

Former Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin was arrested on June 29 according to a story appearing on WrestlingNews.co for violating a protective order over 60 times.

Elgin was reported missing late last month but was eventually found safe and the arrest was just six days following the missing report.

His ex, named Alex, said that she has received hundreds of phone calls and text messages, videos, and even suicide threats. She added that during her relationship with her, she suffered sexual, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse from him including punishment for saying no to sex, berating her verbally in public, berating her verbally in private, isolating her from friends and family, monitoring of phone and computer to see if she is complying, sexual caretaking, pressure to engage in sex acts she expressed not wanting to do, exposing her sexual health by seeing male and female sex workers during their relationship, insulting and shaming her, and intimidation.

Ever since he was fired in June of last year from Impact Wrestling for sexual abuse allegations stemming from the #SpeakingOut campaign, Elgin has kept a low profile and has not worked much for other promotions.