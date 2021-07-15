John Cena and The Rock comment on WWE’s return to touring

Former WWE Champions John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this afternoon to hype up WWE’s return to the road this week.

As noted this morning at this link, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to issue a special message and video to the WWE Universe ahead of tomorrow’s return to touring for SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

The Rock responded this evening and congratulated Vince and the WWE Universe. Rock also talked about the importance of the live crowd.

“Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone. A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, ‘move the crowd’ [microphone emoji] [muscle emoji],” Rock wrote.

Cena said he’s happy for the Superstars, and called the WWE Universe the biggest Superstar in the company. He also said he will be watching very closely.

“I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely!,” Cena wrote.

As noted, Cena is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21, which would be his first bout since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Cena, who has been away focusing on his acting career, is rumored to return during the July 23 SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, which is the post-Money In the Bank episode.

The Rock continues to be a top Hollywood star. He has not wrestled since his squash win over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. His last real match came at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, when he dropped the WWE Title to Cena. Rock is expected to face Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington or at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweets from Rock and Cena below:

