Alberto Del Rio has a message for Paige

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) recently appeared on Hannibal TV and issued a message to his ex-fiancée, former WWE Women’s Champion Paige.

Paige and Alberto went public with their relationship in May 2016. They were engaged in October 2016 after Paige popped the question in the middle of the ring during a WWC event in Puerto Rico, right after Del Rio’s match with Carlito. Paige dropped to one knee and asked Del Rio to marry her, and he said yes. Del Rio was still married at the time, but was going through a divorce to his estranged wife in Mexico, Angela. The relationship played out in the media and over social media, and was full of ups & downs, until they confirmed their split in December 2017.

Del Rio spoke to former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich back in April and revealed that he and Paige had a $1 million confidentiality agreement, to safeguard his interests and future. In this new interview, Alberto claims he and Paige lied about their domestic incidents, to protect their jobs, and that there are 3 arrests, with 7 total police reports related to their domestic troubles. He threatened to expose Page and the fake stories they told the media and the fans to protect her WWE job, if he’s not left alone.

There were at least three arrests/incidents that were rumored or confirmed during the relationship – a 2016 incident in Las Vegas after WWE Money In the Bank, an incident in San Antonio where Paige lived with Alberto, and the infamous July 2017 incident at the Orlando airport, where Alberto chose not to press charges against Paige. Alberto claimed back in April that Paige was arrested in San Antonio, Vegas, and Orlando, and had 6 or 7 police reports in just San Antonio.

Del Rio also reiterated comments he made back in April, saying once he signed the $1 confidentiality agreement, he then found out that Paige didn’t own a house or a car, and had just $60,000 – $70,000 in her bank account. Alberto continues to say “enough is enough” and warn Paige to leave him alone, but it remains to be seen where these threats are coming from. He previously stated in that same April interview that he wants the best for Paige. Still employed by WWE, Paige has been in a relationship with Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke since late 2018, and is focused on her Twitch channel these days.

You can see Alberto’s full comments to Hannibal TV below, along with video from the interview.