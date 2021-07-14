Updates on Trent following neck surgery, x-ray photo

AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson says Trent is on the road to recovery from undergoing neck fusion surgery back on June 26.

Sampson tweeted an x-ray photo of Trent and commented on how the surgery was a success. He also promised updates to come from Trent.

“Staying true to form @trentylocks cervical spinal fusion was a success and he’s on the road to recovery. Stay tuned for updates from Best Friend Trent. @AEW @AEWonTNT #aew #AEWDark #AEWDarkElevation #aewDOctor,” Sampson wrote.

Trent also tweeted an x-ray photo showing the hardware in his neck, using it to plug tonight’s Fyter Fest Night One edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

He posted the same photo to Instagram, apparently after undergoing an evaluation this week, and wrote, “good to go”

Trent has not wrestled since losing to Penta El Zero Miedo on the April 21 Dynamite episode. There is no official word on when he will be back in action with Best Friends partner Chuck Taylor, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the new posts from Trent and Sampson below, along with the post-surgery tweet Trent made last month. Stay tuned for more.