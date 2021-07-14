Syfy to air NXT episode later this month due to Olympics

WWE NXT is scheduled to be bumped from the USA Network by coverage of The Olympics later this month.

NBC Universal’s broadcast schedule for The Olympics currently shows that the USA Network will be airing coverage of the games on Tuesday, July 27.

NXT will air on Syfy that night at 8pm ET instead of USA, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on if additional NXT episodes will be bumped from USA to Syfy as NBCU continues their coverage of the games, but we will keep you updated.