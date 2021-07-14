Sheamus gets engaged

WWE United States Champion Sheamus is now engaged to be married.

Sheamus’ partner Isabella Revilla took to Instagram this week and announced the engagement. It looks like The Celtic Warrior popped the question at The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland this past week.

“When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because ‘If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland.’ Well, it does exist. Couldn’t imagine a more magical place to say YES [cloverleaf submission] Couldn’t imagine a better person to spend my life with. (And couldn’t think of better shoes to get engaged in than Crocs [laughing emoji x 2]) #engaged #cliffsofmoher #love #sunset #ireland #crocs,” Isabella wrote.

Previous reports have indicated that Isabella was a fan of Sheamus before they were involved romantically, beginning several years back. There is said to be an age gap of almost 19 years between the two.

There is no word on when Sheamus and Isabella will tie the knot, but we will keep you updated.

Isabella also posted several photos from the engagement, and her ring. You can see the full Instagram post below, along with a few more Instagram posts that include multiple photos of the happy couple: