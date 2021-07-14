NXT viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 7.8% from last week’s NXT Great American Bash episode, which drew 654,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5.6% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. This 0.19 rating represents 245,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, which is up 5.6% from the 232,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo represented.

This week’s NXT drew the most viewers since the May 4 episode. The show did not go up against any major NBA competition as last week’s Great American Bash special did. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.8% from last week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was up 5.6% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.73% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35.71% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.

This week’s NXT show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Cameron Grimes beginning his butler duties for Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin, Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon, Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar, the Breakout Tournament beginning with Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro, plus the main event that saw NXT Champion Karrion Kross retain over Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special referee.

The Cable Top 150 and viewership rankings are not available as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated with more NXT ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

