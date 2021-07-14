Mandy Rose/NXT updates

WWE RAW Superstar Mandy Rose has made her return to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT saw Rose come to the stage during the singles match between Sarray and Gigi Dolin. Both competitors stopped and stared at Rose before continuing the match, which Sarray won. After the bell, an impressed Rose immediately turned and left to the backstage area.

Rose later appeared in a brief backstage segment with The Robert Stone Brand.

Regarding The Robert Stone Brand, tonight’s NXT show saw Aliyah and Jessi Kamea lose to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. After the match, Aliyah snapped and blamed their troubles on Robert Stone. She attacked him and left him laying, then marched out past a shocked Kamea. Franky Monet, who has had a few cryptic backstage segments with The Robert Stone Brand as of late, came walking out and got Kamea to leave with her.

Monet, Kamea and Stone were later spotted together backstage, and were asked if we will be seeing Aliyah with the group moving forward. Monet responded and said The Robert Stone Brand will no longer have to worry about Aliyah.

That’s when Rose appeared again. She walked up and said it looks like The Robert Stone Brand is now under new management. Monet laughed and smiled at her, while Stone looked on disappointed. Rose walked away to end the segment.

There’s no word yet on why Rose has come back to NXT, if this is a permanent move to the brand from the main roster, and if her two segments will be related moving forward in the storylines. It seemed like the two were unrelated, but that has not been confirmed.

It looks like Rose may be back for another run with the brand as announcer Vic Joseph noted in a post-show tweet that she is back in NXT. WWE also posted a clip to Instagram, seen below, where Rose says she’s back. Furthermore, Rose re-tweeted a photo from her appearance and added, “I’m backkkk [happy woman raising hand emoji x 4]”

Rose made two more post-show tweets that may provide some insight into her return to NXT. She responded with the “thinking emoji” when WWE tweeted that she was impressed with the match. She then posted an image from a backstage photo shoot she did while at NXT, and wrote, “[eye emoji] @WWENXT [star-struck emoji]”

As seen in the post-show video below, Samantha Irvin interviewed Sarray after the win over Dolin and asked for her thoughts. Sarray said she was so happy and wants more matches. She then spoke some in Japanese and ended the video by waving hello to Rose.

Rose re-tweeted the video and wrote, “Aw ur so cute ! Hii! [waving hand emoji x 2]”

Kamea later tweeted Rose and wrote, “Nice to meet you @WWE_MandyRose”

Another post-show video, seen below, has McKenzie Mitchell stopping Rose for comments on her return. Rose was asked why she has returned.

“You’ll see,” she responded.

Rose originally worked NXT from late 2015 through November 2017. She has been teaming with Dana Brooke on the RAW brand since September 2020. They have been feuding with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka as of late, but have not received a title shot. The latest segment between the two teams aired during this week’s taped RAW. The two teams had words once again with Rose and Brooke looking forward to winning the titles. The segment ended after Snuka shoved Brooke but Rose held Brooke back as the champs walked away.

Brooke has not commented on Rose’s NXT return as of this writing.

