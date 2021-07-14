AEW Rampage trailer released

TNT has revealed the first trailer for the new AEW Rampage show.

Rampage will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET on TNT.

TNT touted that the new one-hour show will feature “the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night.”

The Rampage premiere will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on August 13. Dynamite will air from the same venue a few days earlier on Wednesday night, marking a homecoming for AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Rampage. Below is the trailer and full press release issued to us tonight: